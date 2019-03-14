DURBAN - The embattled University of Kwa­Zulu-Natal was plunged into further chaos yesterday when protesting students clashed with security guards, torched buildings and destroyed property. The latest protest comes after an agreement was reached between the SRC and UKZN management this week that the academic programme would resume yesterday.

The violent protest, which took place at UKZN Westville campus, was allegedly instigated by the EFF Student Command.

According to video recordings that have since gone viral on various social media platforms, acts of criminality, including setting fire to university buildings, were perpetuated by protesting ­students.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the protest started at 8am when a group of students set alight a quad bike and a motorbike.

“There is a building that was partially burnt during the unruly protest and windows were also damaged. A case of public violence has been opened for investigation,” she said.

RIGHT: A group of students torched a security quad bike, outside the risk management building on the campus. They also stoned staff in the building. African News Agency (ANA).





Videos taken by those on campus when the chaos erupted show three students with covered faces carrying a tyre towards the library building, where they set it on fire in full view of other students.

Another video shows fire and smoke next to the security building.

The acting executive director of Corporate Relations Division at UKZN, Normah Zondo, blamed the EFF Student Command for the destruction.

EFF Student Command took over the SRC at Westville campus last year.

“The protest action was led by EFF students (Westville campus) who were raising grievances outside of the discussion and formal agreement reached between management and the central SRC, following two days of deliberations,” he said.

Zondo said that the EFF students had been part of all the discussions and the formal agreement.

She accused the protesters of committing acts of arson, causing serious damage to university property, including buildings. One student was injured in the fracas and received medical attention at the university clinic.

“University management will not tolerate any criminal behaviour nor the intimidation of staff and students. Management has opened a case of public violence,” she said.

The EFF leader at Westville campus, Xolani Dube, said they were not responsible for the destruction. “You cannot say it was the EFF, some of its leaders were in class when this happened. Students are angry and they took matters into their own hands. As the EFF, we are against the burning of university property,” he said.

He said that the students had brought their own tyres to show that they did not want to burn university property.

Dube said the students had gone on strike to complain about the lack of residences, transport, security and wi-fi access.

“These are issues that have been a problem for years, but the student leadership has changed now and that is why we are not compromising on them,” he said.

UKZN SRC president Sanele Hlongwa said: “What happened had nothing to do with student issues, or these would have been raised in the meeting with management days before. This is their (EFF) political thing.”

The morning strike took most students by surprise, as many had expected classes to resume as official announcements indicated that the strike, which started last week, was over.

A student, who refused to be named, said the strike had a negative impact on the academic programme.

“This was the second strike this term, we had a strike on the first day of opening. We have these strikes every term and it is always the same problem. It is concerning as to why this problem cannot be resolved at once.”

Department of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said they were aware of what had happened at the university, but were still waiting to receive a full briefing.

“The department is concerned about what happened and minister Naledi Pandor has always insisted that the department will intervene where there are challenges, and we will try to help the management,” said Ngqengelele.

UKZN said it would recover the academic time that had been lost.

