UKZN’s Professor Thumbi Ndung’u joins US National Academy of Medicine

Professor Thumbi Ndung’u from the University of KwaZulu-Natal has been elected to the prestigious US National Academy of Medicine (NAM). At UKZN, Ndung’u serves as the Scientific Director of the HIV Pathogenesis Programme, and holds the South African Research Chair in Systems Biology of HIV/AIDS, as well as the Victor Daitz Chair in HIV/TB Research.

He is also the director of Basic and Translational Science at the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI), director of the Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence (SANTHE), and holds a professorship in infectious diseases at University College London. The university said the formal announcement was made on 21 October at NAM’s annual meeting, where he joined a cohort of 100 new members. Each year, NAM elects no more than 90 regular members and ten international members. According to UKZN, election to the National Academy of Medicine is recognised as one of the highest global honours in health and medicine. “[Membership is] reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements and a profound commitment to advancing public health.”

UKZN said Ndung'u’s election is a testament to his groundbreaking research, including his pioneering work on creating the first primary isolate infectious molecular clone of HIV-1 subtype C—a milestone that has significantly advanced our understanding of the virus and its interaction with host systems. “NAM also recognised his vital contributions to uncovering immune vulnerabilities in HIV-1 subtype C, which is instrumental in developing potential vaccines and immunotherapies, as well as his leadership in Africa’s first HIV cure trial,” said the university. Ndung’u said he is honoured to be elected to the National Academy of Medicine.