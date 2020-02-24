Durban - Two men, aged 36 and 42, were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for the rape of a 26-year-old woman that took place in 2018.
The men, Busani Msimango and Nkosinathi Mbuyisa were sentenced in the Ulundi Regional Court, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Msimango and Mbuyisa raped the woman on April 1 following a traditional ceremony in the Mphothi area of Ulundi
"A case of rape was registered at Ulundi SAPS and it was transferred to the Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. Two accused were traced and arrested by the detectives. They were tried in court until they were sentenced," Mbele said.
Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, welcomes the men's sentencing adding that he hoped it sent a strong message to men wanting to take advantage of vulnerable women.