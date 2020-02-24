Ulundi rapists sentenced for 2018 attack on woman









Two men, aged 36 and 42, were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for the rape of a 26-year-old woman that took place in 2018. File Picture. Durban - Two men, aged 36 and 42, were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for the rape of a 26-year-old woman that took place in 2018. The men, Busani Msimango and Nkosinathi Mbuyisa were sentenced in the Ulundi Regional Court, in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Msimango and Mbuyisa raped the woman on April 1 following a traditional ceremony in the Mphothi area of Ulundi "A case of rape was registered at Ulundi SAPS and it was transferred to the Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. Two accused were traced and arrested by the detectives. They were tried in court until they were sentenced," Mbele said. Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, welcomes the men's sentencing adding that he hoped it sent a strong message to men wanting to take advantage of vulnerable women.

The men were also declared unfit to possess a gun.

In a separate incident, a man wanted in connection with a murder in 2018, has been arrested.

Police said the 43-year-old suspect was traced to a house in Inanda, north of the city.

On October 30, 2018, Durban Central police received a complaint of a murder at Samora Marchelle next to the bus terminals and proceeded to the scene.

"On arrival they found the body of a 30-year-old man with a stab wound on the chest and was certified dead at the scene. The information received at the scene revealed that the deceased Bongani Wiseman Nxumalo who was a car guard was busy washing a vehicle with the suspect when an argument ensued over how to make a sorghum beer or umqombothi," Mbele said.

She said the argument continued and the men began to fight.

"They were separated by another car guard. They both continued with their daily work as if nothing had happened and were later seen leaving the bus terminals," she said.

Mbele said later in the day, Nxumalo was seen bleeding from his chest and was screaming for help.

"He collapsed, died at the scene and the suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot. A case of murder was opened at Durban Central police station for investigation," she said. The attacker was eventually traced and arrested for the murder. Mbele said the man is due in court soon.

The Mercury



