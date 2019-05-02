The Pillay family from Umbilo are concerned that they have been living with sewer water flowing next to their house and into their garage due to blocked municipal sewer manholes for the last week. Picture: Supplied.

DURBAN - A frustrated Umbilo resident said she and her family are forced to live with the “disgusting” smell of sewer water for the last week due to blocked municipal manholes that have caused part of her property to flood. Shirley Pillay, who lives in Olivier Lea Drive in Umbilo, said her family’s residence has been the only property affected by this “disgusting and unhealthy situation.”

Pillay said since last Tuesday blocked sewer manholes in the middle of the road has caused sewer water to flood pavements and to gush into her garage.

“My husband had made several calls to the call centre and had not received any assistance at all, but for the rudeness from the call centre staff,” she said.

Although this was their worst experience, said Pillay, they have had continuous issues with blocked manholes.

“My husband was told by the municipal call centre that all staff are on strike hence nothing can be done,” she said.

Pillay further explained that sewer water has been accumulating daily which has been flowing into the garage.

“The water is absolutely smelly and unhealthy,” she said.

She said they had spoken to the Umbilo counsellor who had “advised us she had tried and failed.”

Pillay said the contractor was on site on Sunday and Monday but the problem still has not been resolved.

“The contractors come and spend a few hours, some of them were sleeping on duty while others walked around. It has been very poor service from the municipality. The problem has not been resolved and the water is just standing there,” she said.

She said the filthy water has damaged her garage, the park and the road.

“This department needs to be taken to task because further damages to our vehicles and property will be the municipality’s cost,” said Pillay.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the issues raised by the complainant have been noted and will be addressed soon.

“Due to the recent flooding that was experienced by all City residents, the City has all teams out doing the best they can to repair the damage caused the floods, as well as attend to separate issues reported by other residents.

“During this time, we ask that residents are patient with us as we will be attending to all issues reported,” said Mayisela.

Mayisela added that areas affected are spread out to all City regions and the relevant department have a skeletal staff working on alleviating the water issues.

“The teams are aware of the plight faced by residents and we are doing the best we can to ensure that service delivery continues,” he said.

He said the matter needs to be investigated first before liability for damages can be determined.

The Umbilo ward councillor could not be reached for comment by the time of print.

THE MERCURY