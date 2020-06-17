Umbilo testing office partially closed following suspected Covid-19 case

Durban - The Umbilo Motor Licensing Office was partially closed on Wednesday after a suspected Covid-19 case. Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, Kwanele Ncalane, said all services were suspended with only car dealerships being serviced on Wednesday. He said the suspected staff member has since gone into self-isolation and will follow all the necessary Covid-19 protocols. "Health workers have been alerted and necessary precautionary measures have been put in place for the rest of the staff members for assessment and screening to ensure a safe environment for all. All services will resume on Thursday," Ncalane said. He said the Goble Road Registering Authority remains closed after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

"All driving licence testing centres and motor licensing offices had re-opened on June 8 to allow for staff to process the work backlog. Once again, the department wishes to place it on record that the safety of our staff members and community remains of paramount importance and will therefore continue adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols," Ncalane said.

Members of the public and car dealerships are urged to use other Registering Authorities, including the Pinetown offices and Rossburgh Centre in eThekwini. This is in addition to more than 39 post offices and municipalities operating as registering authorities.

Members of the public are further advised not to panic as there is the 90-days grace window period approved by the Minister of Transport for the renewal of licences that have expired.

All driver’s licences, learner’s licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary driver’s licences, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driver’s permits that expired during the lockdown period (between March 26 and May 31) would be deemed valid and have been extended for 90 days from June 1.

Motor trade number licences that expire from March 26 to May 31 are deemed valid and are extended for a further grace period of six months from May 20.