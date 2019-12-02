Umgeni moves to recoup water debt









File picture: Pexels Durban - Water utility Umgeni Water is calling on municipalities to upgrade their infrastructure and for consumers to appreciate the importance of paying for the services they use. The board’s chief executive, Thami Hlongwa, said they were looking at a number of avenues to increase revenue collection, and were working with the National Treasury and municipalities to develop a payment plan for defaulting municipalities and consumers. Hlongwa was speaking at the Hilton Hotel in Durban during Umgeni Water’s annual performance presentation for the 2018/19 financial year on Thursday,last week. He said it was high time that consumers were educated on the value of water. “This problem is huge and goes hand-in-hand with the problem of households not paying us on time. But from where we are sitting, we believe we need to teach them.

“For instance, the cost of 1000 litres of water, on average, to a household is R23. But communities can go and buy a half a litre of water at the garage for R11, but then say they can’t pay R23 for 1000 litres. The masses should know that water is cheap but it is very critical,” Hlongwa said.

He said illegal water connections were also posing a problem for revenue collection, adding that consumers should apply for meter readings to ensure the water service was not disrupted.

Chief financial officer Lungi ­Mkhize said they were using every avenue they had to recover money from smaller municipalities.

“Fortunately, the two municipalities where we have challenges of revenue collection are our smaller customers, in terms of revenue. So our biggest revenue comes from eThekwini. We are monitoring in terms of how are we able to get the money back to Umgeni,” Mkhize said.

Umgeni Water also warned about dumping that was taking place in manholes.

“We have found skinned cows and full-grown chickens that have been blocking the system. We need to have an awareness campaign to address these issues,” Hlongwa said.

Like other municipalities across the province, Umgeni Water also experienced groups - some calling themselves business forums and military veterans - who invaded their offices demanding 30% of the work done by the water board be handed to them.

“We will not be stopped from doing our projects. Already we are giving out 35% of work to what is called Contract Participation Goals (CPG),” she said.

Looking at the 2018/2019 financial year, Umgeni Water made a profit of R1.4billion. Revenue totalled R3.524bn, reflecting an increase of R636million from the previous year. Bulk water revenue grew by 23% and bulk water sales volumes by 8.6%.

Major projects in the pipeline include the building of a pipeline that will transfer water from Weza Dam into Harding on behalf of Ugu District Municipality. Water would be treated at the Harding Water Treatment Works and supplied to Harding and surrounding areas.

One of the biggest investments in bulk water infrastructure would be made in the Upper uMkhomazi Water Project that would be constructed to feed eThekwini metro’s Western Aqueduct.

The Mercury