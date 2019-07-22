The uMngeni SPCA servicing Howick and surrounding areas will shut down its small animal pound and stop picking up strays and removing carcasses from public roads after a year-long funding battle with the municipality.

Durban - The uMngeni SPCA servicing Howick and surrounding areas will shut down its small animal pound and stop picking up strays and removing carcasses from public roads after a year-long funding battle with the municipality. The municipality will have to engage the services of private boarding kennels and veterinarians after the SPCA vowed to stop accepting animals or carcasses from the municipality.

It is believed that a service delivery agreement has not yet been signed by the municipality, resulting in the SPCA having no choice but to cut some services.

Senior inspector and operations manager Dudu Abraham said the SPCA and municipality had operated on service agreements since 2008, with the last being signed in October 2015 for a period of 36 months, until July 30 last year.

For the past year, the SPCA was forced to operate the pound solely on donations from the public.

“We will no longer use donor funds to house stray animals or attend to municipal by-law matters,” Abraham said. She said the municipality was in violation of the KZN Pound Act 3/2006 since it was part of its obligation to establish and operate a pound to service the area.

The uMngeni municipality failed to respond to repeated requests for comment. Abraham said that in terms of the SPCA protocol, they would now only accept dogs brought to their kennels by the public.

“Stray animals are a threat as they can cause an accident, attack members of the public, which has happened recently and spread zoonotic diseases such as rabies,” she said.

In addition, the SPCA would not intervene to reduce the number of animals on a property, as the by-laws stipulated that only two dogs could be kept on a property in urban areas.

She said animals that escaped from a property and attacked people, and animals that had died in a public space, including on the N3 due to being hit by vehicles, would also no longer be removed by the SPCA.

“We pay R125.35 a carcass for incineration. Add to this the cost of fuel, wear and tear on vehicles, staff time and electricity for industrial freezers. From July, 2018, we removed 39 carcasses from public spaces, which cost us R4888 excluding other costs. These funds should be used to prevent cruelty to animals,” she said.

Explaining the breakdown of the relationship between the SPCA and the municipality, Abraham said in July last year, it was agreed they would enter into another agreement.

She said that issues relating to costing were discussed and resolved and a service delivery agreement was forwarded to the municipality. However, this agreement had not been signed.

The Mercury