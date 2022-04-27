Umgeni Water assures eThekwini residents that potable water it supplies is safe to drink

DURBAN - Umgeni Water said that the potable water it supplies to its seven municipal customers conforms to drinking water quality standards as stipulated in South African National Standards. This comes after members of the public in the eThekwini region expressed concern in the media about the quality of potable drinking water following flood damage to bulk and reticulation infrastructure in the eThekwini region.

Umgeni Water operates and manages raw water abstraction and bulk potable water supply infrastructure in many other parts of KwaZulu-Natal. It supplies drinking water in bulk to eThekwini Metro, Msunduzi Local Municipality, uMgungundlovu District Municipality, iLembe District Municipality, Ugu District Municipality, Harry Gwala District Municipality and King Cetshwayo District Municipality. “Umgeni Water provides an assurance that the potable water it supplies to its seven municipal customers conforms to drinking water quality standards as stipulated in South African National Standards (SANS) 241: 2015 for drinking water quality,” it said.

It said the drinking water that is supplied to these customers is safe to drink. Umgeni Water said it uses advanced water treatment technologies and chemicals to treat raw water abstracted from rivers and dams to ensure that safe drinking water is produced. “Chlorine and chlorine-based compounds are used as disinfectants to efficiently and effectively destroy micro-organisms during the water treatment process,” it said.

It added that the treatment process is rigorous in ensuring only water that is safe for public consumption is distributed. Umgeni Water said drinking water is monitored daily, and in addition, supplementary monitoring is undertaken, using a precautionary approach, to evaluate any areas where possible additional risk is posed. In a statement on Tuesday, eThekwini Municipality warned residents that due to the recent floods, there is significant damage to the water and sanitation infrastructure, and residents should not source water from untrusted sources.

"Residents are warned against collecting drinking water from untrusted sources such as leaking and broken pipes. These pipes can allow potentially harmful contaminants into drinking water, which can cause water-borne illnesses," said the municipality.