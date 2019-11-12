uMgungundlovu Municipality to cut R100m off budget









uMgungundlovu is among several councils that had until yesterday to revise down their budgets because the treasury found them to be unrealistic. Picture: Pixabay Durban - uMgungundlovu District Municipality is taking drastic steps to cut expenses and shave off more than R100 million from its budget. It was directed by the national treasury to make the cut to its budget. The district municipality held a special full council meeting last Friday where the budget was revised down by a R100m. It has a budget of about R1 billion that was passed in May this year. uMgungundlovu is among several councils that had until yesterday to revise down their budgets because the treasury found them to be unrealistic.

The treasury said the municipalities had overestimated their collection rates, meaning they would fall short on revenue collection, resulting in an unfunded budget.

Among the drastic steps pushed by uMgungundlovu would be to control overtime, push for compulsory retirement of employees who had reached retirement age and to cut spending on meter readers.

The agenda showed it planned to cut its debt impairment budget from R107m to R50m by removing deceased and duplicate debtors from the debtors book.

On employee-related costs, it planned to cut travel allowances from R23.1m to just R8m, realising a saving of R15m.

It planned to control overtime by making sure it was planned and pre-approved, saving about R3m. It planned to save about R2m on stand-by allowances.

Opposition parties did not support the adjustment to the budget. They said the municipality’s failure to collect money it was owed and vacant key positions were the source of its problems. The municipality has been without a chief financial officer for almost a year.

“We had to cut from the operational budget. This is going to have a serious impact on service delivery,” said DA councillor Bongumusa Nhlabathi. “We are cutting about R1.5m from the disaster management fund and about R2m from the meter- reading contract.

“This is a problem because we were already having a serious challenge with the reading of meters,” he said.

He said the municipality was facing serious challenges when it came to collections.

“We budgeted about R237m on collection for water this financial year and yet our collections have been far below that,” he said.

IFP caucus leader Bukelani Zuma said the municipality was doing badly on revenue collection and managing water leaks.

He said they were concerned about compulsory retirement as that could result in the loss of skilled employees.

Municipal manager Dr Ray Ngcobo said the budget was balanced and the municipality had a revenue enhancement strategy in place.

He said compulsory retirements would not affect sensitive sectors.

Ngcobo said the municipality was reducing spending on the contract for external meter readers to employ internal readers. “We had a lot of problems with meters not being read and some figures being cooked - we would like to have control over the process.”

The Mercury