Durban - THREE police officers from the Umhlali SAPS dog unit are due to appear in court this week on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice relating to a murder in August last year. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) acting spokesperson, Sontaga Seisa, confirmed that police are investigating a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice against the three sergeants. The three are also facing dismissal.

It is alleged that on August 9 the men were conducting an investigation when they went to the home of a possible suspect.

Seisa said the officers allegedly questioned the man about his whereabouts and an illegal firearm.

“When they questioned him, he was alone in the house as no one was allowed to enter.

“Other family members were nearby and could hear the man screaming until he went quiet. Immediately thereafter the police officials were seen loading the man into the back of their van and driving off,” he said.

Seisa said the man’s family believed the police took him to the local police station and went to check up on him.

He said when the family arrived at the station, the police officers were not there.

“Later on, the family was told that there was a car crash and the man was involved.

“They told them that he had died,” he said.

Seisa said Ipid acting executive director, Victor Ofentse Senna, Ipid senior management and personnel denounced criminal activity by police officials.

A report, released earlier this year by Corruption Watch, revealed alarming levels of corruption in policing in South Africa.

The leading categories of corruption from these reports are bribery (33 percent of total), abuse of power (23 percent of total), and dereliction of duty (18 percent), all of which can have severe consequences for those seeking help and support from the men and women in uniform entrusted with protecting and serving the people of this country.

