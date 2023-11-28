uMhlanga Tourism to host beach festival

Jeannie Sarno, chairperson of uMhlanga Tourism, said the festival starts on December 9 and continues until December 17, adding: “People are encouraged to participate and join in the fun and games on the magnificent Millennium Stage with daily activities planned around the main beach as well as on the stage from 10am to 2pm. This is the first uMhlanga Summer Festival after the Covid -19 pandemic.”

"Run off your festive wobble" will take place on December 15 at the Umhlanga Summer Festival Run and Walk.

This 5km route will challenge runners of varying fitness, participants will run along the world-famous uMhlanga promenade. The entry for the run and walk is free and it will start at 8am. It finishes at the island next to the pier.

Sarno said that the annual uMhlanga Tourism Carols by Candlelight at the Pearls Mall will take place on December 15. “Father Christmas will be arriving in style riding on the shiny Harley Davidson. Carollers are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy that will be gifted to an under-privileged child coordinated by Rotary uMhlanga.” The event is free and starts at 6.30pm.