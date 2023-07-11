uMhlathuze mayor reveals three trucks came under attack, two were torched on N2

Durban - uMhlathuze Municipality said that two freight trucks were set alight between Enseleni and Empangeni, North of Durba,n on Tuesday morning, while a third truck escaped. The incident follows the torching of six trucks on the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass on Sunday, which resulted in the temporary closure of the N3 toll route.

Mayor Xolani Ngwezi confirmed that the city’s emergency services responded to an incident involving two freight trucks that were set alight on the N2 at Canefields, situated between Enseleni and Empangeni. “By luck the third truck from EMCAF managed to escape, and two trucks, from Nida and Zingaro companies, were totally burnt. Fortunately, all drivers were able to escape unharmed.”

City of uMhlathuze Mayor Xolani Ngwezi visited the scene where two trucks were torched between eNseleni and eMpangeni on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied. Ngwezi said the SAPS was currently handling the situation. “I appeal to all relevant stakeholders, including Transnet and truck companies, to collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies in order to uncover and expose the underlying causes of such acts and incidents.” Ngwezi said that any issues need to be settled by dialogue and engagement.

“We firmly believe that if any party involved has grievances or concerns, it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue and negotiations to prevent resorting to violence and the torching of trucks. Such destructive actions not only harm infrastructure, but also endanger the lives of the individuals involved.” Ngwezi further requested that all road users exercise caution and drive safely, considering the unfavourable weather conditions.