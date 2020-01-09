The businessman commented on a post complaining about litter after the 2019 uMhlathuze Beach Festival last month.
In the comment, which has since been removed from the Selling Things in Richards Bay Facebook group, the man said: “What do you expect of these barbarians. They are not educated and live like animals. You think a baboon or monkey picks up what he ate, nope they devour all or just drop it to the floor.”
City of uMhlathuze Speaker, Slondile Mkhize, said a case had been lodged at the Empangeni police station.
She has also called for swift action to be taken against the man.