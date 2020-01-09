uMhlathuze Speaker files hate speech complaint after businessman's 'monkeys' Facebook comment









The uMhlathuze Speaker has laid a criminal charge against a local businessman, who likened black people to monkeys and baboons in a Facebook post. Picture: uMhlathuze Facebook page Durban - The uMhlathuze Speaker has laid a criminal charge against a local businessman, who likened black people to monkeys and baboons in a Facebook post. The businessman commented on a post complaining about litter after the 2019 uMhlathuze Beach Festival last month. In the comment, which has since been removed from the Selling Things in Richards Bay Facebook group, the man said: “What do you expect of these barbarians. They are not educated and live like animals. You think a baboon or monkey picks up what he ate, nope they devour all or just drop it to the floor.” City of uMhlathuze Speaker, Slondile Mkhize, said a case had been lodged at the Empangeni police station. She has also called for swift action to be taken against the man.

“Such comments are by law regarded as racist and constitute hate speech, which is regarded as a crime in South Africa. We are building a society that is slowly uniting and coming to a good understanding of each other’s culture, religion and languages, with the objective of living in harmony as a common society with different races,” she said.

Mkhize said government had passed laws and policies to support this noble idea, but there remained sectors in society which continued to insult black people and be racist without any fear or shame.

“We want the law and Human Rights Commission to deal decisively with him, and teach him and others who may think of insulting people a lesson, and to think twice before they post anything on social media or any other public platform,” Mkhize said.

She added that the man should learn from a previous, similar post that landed convicted racist Penny Sparrow in hot water.

Sparrow, who has since died of lung cancer, was found guilty in 2016 after she called black people monkeys who, if allowed loose on the country’s beaches, would cause “huge dirt and troubles, and discomfort to others”.

In another racism case, Vicki Mom­berg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she called police officers by the “k-word” in February 2016. During telephone calls she insulted and swore at the officers.

Momberg was sentenced to two years in prison but was released last month after the special remission of sentences by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

