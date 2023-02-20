uMlalazi mayor launches GBV programme and encourages men to speak out

Durban – The uMlalazi Local Municipality mayor Theodorah Xulu on Saturday launched a gender-based violence (GBV) programme called #PhefumulaNdoda (breathe men). The municipality said GBV cases had escalated in the area and this prompted the mayor to establish a programme aimed at listening to men on why they commit gender-based crimes.

However, during the programme, some men came forward to speak about the abuse they faced. According to the uMlalazi Local Municipality spokesperson Nonhlanhla Jele, one of the GBV victims was allegedly repeatedly beaten by his wife, an SAPS police officer. Jele said the man said he was beaten by his wife and threatened with a firearm.

She said the programme showed that GBV was not specific to one gender. “We want to address this issue on the ground and we encourage men to talk, we are continuing with this initiative and hopefully, the government will join hands,” added Jele. The man, who alleged he was abused by his ex-wife, who is a police officer, for more than five years said last year he decided to pack his stuff and leave.