uMlalazi Municipality pays tribute to slain Eshowe traffic officer









Mbuso Biyela pictured during a traffic vehicle handover. He is pictured shaking hands with uMlalazi Municipality Mayor His Worship Thelumoya Zulu. Picture: Facebook Durban - An Eshowe traffic officer who was shot dead in an altercation last week has been described as a “selfless and principled individual”. It is alleged that Mbuso Biyela was performing his duties at a bus stop on the R66 near Eskom on Friday when he was killed. In a Facebook post, the uMlalazi Municipality said it had a lost a dedicated officer. “He was a traffic officer who joined the municipal health clinic then moved to the traffic department in 2010 after being properly trained at the Pietermaritzburg traffic college, where he achieved accolades as the best performer,” the municipality said. “This is a sad tragedy taking place in Transport Month when such officers need to be commended and applauded for their good work.”

The municipality said Biyela had started a pupil patrol initiative where he trained a number of volunteers to ensure that pupils got to school safely.

Mayor Thelumoya Zulu, who conveyed his condolences to the Biyela family and colleagues, said the municipality had been robbed of one of its best traffic officers.

Ward 11 councillor and chairperson of the Eshowe community policing forum Stan Larkan said residents were shocked by the incident.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a case of murder was being investigated by Eshowe SAPS.

