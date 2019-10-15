It is alleged that Mbuso Biyela was performing his duties at a bus stop on the R66 near Eskom on Friday when he was killed.
In a Facebook post, the uMlalazi Municipality said it had a lost a dedicated officer.
“He was a traffic officer who joined the municipal health clinic then moved to the traffic department in 2010 after being properly trained at the Pietermaritzburg traffic college, where he achieved accolades as the best performer,” the municipality said.
“This is a sad tragedy taking place in Transport Month when such officers need to be commended and applauded for their good work.”