UMlazi entrepreneur launches innovative grave locating app

Durban: Muzi Xaba, a tech entrepreneur from uMlazi, has launched an innovative new app, ThunaPoint, that aims to tackle a unique challenge faced by many families of locating grave sites of loved ones and managing details for future memorials. The app, named after the isiZulu word “thuna” meaning “grave,” combines GPS technology with mobile convenience to help families keep track of important burial details in a reliable, accessible way.

ThunaPoint is already gaining traction across South Africa and Xaba recently left his corporate role to focus on the venture full-time. He added that he was confident that it will resonate with users worldwide. “The idea for ThunaPoint came about during an experience my own family had. After some years had passed since the funeral, we returned to find the grave was no longer easy to locate. The stones and markers had faded and the entire area had become flat,” said Xaba.

Xaba’s app provides a solution by offering a digital way to store GPS coordinates of grave sites, making them easy to locate even years later. Families can register a plot on the app, add GPS markers and record additional details and sentimental information. “It does not just point or direct one to the grave. Each registered family member can access the information, so you avoid a lot of stress, confusion and unnecessary travel when preparing for a ceremony like an unveiling,” he explained. “People love the idea of having access to their loved one’s gravesite details on their phones.”

Xaba said ThunaPoint’s business model allows users to pay a one-time fee to register a grave site on the app, with any subsequent updates to the information being free of charge. Xaba was also in discussions with funeral service providers to include ThunaPoint as a benefit within their packages. Xaba, who holds a BCom in Marketing degree from Wits University, has a strong background in tech innovation. After experimenting with side businesses and a stint in programming, he developed a passion for systems development.

However, the journey has not been without its challenges. Xaba highlighted that access to funding is a common obstacle for entrepreneurs from previously disadvantaged backgrounds in South Africa. Xaba said he wants to expand the business beyond South Africa. “The vision is to see ThunaPoint covering the African continent. But even people in developed regions like Europe may find it useful, especially if it offers a better solution than current systems.”

Xaba is also deeply committed to social entrepreneurship and wants to create jobs. “Social entrepreneurship is about solving societal problems and creating wealth,” he said. “This app addresses a common family headache and creates job opportunities in a country that desperately needs them.” For aspiring entrepreneurs, Xaba offered some advice: “Start small and let the market show you how to grow. Launch the simplest version and let customer feedback guide you. Also, reach out to other entrepreneurs to share knowledge; it really helps.