Durban - The families of three teenagers killed when a shack they were sleeping in caught fire in uMlazi’s F section yesterday, said the tragedy had left them searching for answers. Zotha Mkhize, 13, Nondumiso Gumede, 14, and Sbonelo Khanyile, 15, died in the blaze.

Zotha’s relative, Pamela Mbambo, was sleeping in the main house when she heard screams coming from the shack.

Mbambo rushed outside and found the shack on fire.

“The door was locked from the outside, and when we tried to push it open, we couldn’t. I could hear Zotha screaming for help and they were all banging and pushing the door, but nothing happened.

“Eventually, there were no screams and my mother just collapsed,” said Mbambo.

Mbambo said they suspected that someone may have locked the door and set the shack alight.

Sbonelo’s mother, Busisiwe Khanyile, said she was shocked at her son’s death.

She said Sbonelo and Nondumiso were awaiting the birth of their first child.

“While I was asleep, I heard a knock at the door and when I opened it, people told me that my son was burning in the shack.

“I am deeply hurt and disturbed. He was a very funny child and loved to crack jokes. They were kids,” said an emotional Khanyile.

Augusto Mdlalose, Nondumiso’s grandmother, said the family was in shock and confused about the death of her grandchild.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said that an inquest docket had been opened by uMlazi SAPS, and that the cause of the fire had yet to be established.

Video: Sakhiseni Nxumalo





