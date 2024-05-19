uMngeni budget caters for the poor, says DA leader

The DA has described the budget tabled by its only municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, the uMngeni Municipality, as a well-thought-out, pro-poor budget. The budget was tabled last week.

DA leader Francois Rodgers said they welcomed the pro-poor, balanced, well-thought-through budget delivered by uMngeni Local Municipality mayor Chris Pappas. The budget is focused on service delivery, job creation and accountability, as seen through the dismissal of nine senior officials for reasons ranging from misconduct to poor performance, said Rodgers. The DA leader said the budget addressed issues that are in mind of most residents. These include the issue of security. He said safety will be bolstered through the additional hiring of five new traffic wardens while the roll-out of the second phase of the municipal CCTV network will get under way.

“Through cost-saving measures, the DA-led government has saved the municipality at least R4 million which has been allocated to a law enforcement control room which has boosted uMngeni’s fight against crime,” he said. Rodgers said through the budget, the mayor had announced interventions to assist poorer households. These include free basic electricity, which is the highest allocation in the province. “Households and residents with an income of R5 000 or less will qualify for 200kWh of free power. ”