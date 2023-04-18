uMngeni Municipality allocates R70 000 for meals for pupils affected by the school nutrition programme crisis in the region

Durban - uMngeni Municipality announced on Tuesday that it has allocated R70 000 for nutritious meals for pupils in the region affected by the National School Nutrition Programme crisis that resulted in the non-delivery of food to schools in KwaZulu-Natal since the beginning of the term. In a statement on the municipality’s Facebook page, it said this is a short-term intervention to assist pupils accessing nutritious meals following challenges experienced by the Department of Education in ensuring the delivery of food to some lower-income schools.

“The provision of nutritious meals to learners is critical to their development and success in the classroom.” The municipality said it recognises the importance of addressing this issue and is committed to working with local NGOs to support the school nutrition programme. UMngeni Municipality said it has identified several NGOs with experience in providing meals during times of emergency and will be partnering with them to ensure that pupils in the area have access to nutritious meals.

“UMngeni Municipality has pledged R1 for every R1 raised by civil society (with a maximum cap). These funds have been identified as part of the municipality’s disaster response budget. In total, the municipality will spend R70 000 to support this dire situation.” The municipality believes that this partnership will not only support the nutritional needs of pupils, but will also provide an opportunity for the community to come together and address a critical issue affecting the education of children. “The uMngeni Municipality encourages other local municipalities and organisations to take similar action in support of learners who rely on school feeding programmes.”

An update by the KZN Department of Education on Monday night said the department experienced challenges last week due to non-delivery of food items to some schools. As a result, the department said MEC Mbali Frazer directed the HOD and its top management to swiftly investigate the root cause and the possible solution. “During the investigation, it transpired that there were logistical challenges encountered by the appointed service provider.