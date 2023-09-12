uMngeni Municipality hands over tractor to small scale farmers

Durban - uMngeni Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas has handed over a tractor to the value of R329 500 to struggling communities for small scale farming on Monday. The tractor, which has been named ‘New Holland’, has been made available for small farmers to ensure that they are able to supply retailers within the uMngeni Municipality.

The tractor was delivered on Monday morning as it forms part of the ongoing efforts by the Municipality to build capacity. Pappas said that this tractor would be utilised for agricultural support purposes to emerging farmers and for work by the Parks and Gardens sub-directorate. ‘’Emerging farmers within uMngeni who have contracts with local Supermarkets and those who sell for the local community. This Initiative by the Local Economic Development unit to assist emerging farmers to be able to compete and to also boost the local economy,’’ he said.

‘’Agriculture was an unfunded mandate in the municipality. We are pleased that it is now receiving equipment that will assist this department in this mandate to uplift emerging farmers. Emerging farmers are expected to fill out the application form for agricultural support, attaching the relevant documents. ‘’More than ten farmers have already been assisted, between half a hectare and above, using the municipal tractor. This new tractor will fast track the mechanisation programme to assist emerging farmers who were struggling before,’’ he said. Nkosi Mvelase, an emerging farmer, said that this tractor would be of great help to the municipality and small-time farmers.