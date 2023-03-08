uMngeni Municipality opens its first vehicle impound service

uMngeni Municipality now has the capacity to impound vehicles found to be contravening the by-laws. On Tuesday, uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas opened the municipality’s first vehicle impound.

In a statement, the municipality said, “Today His Worship the mayor of uMngeni Municipality, Chris Pappas, officially opened the traffic department and vehicle pound establishment, a first in uMngeni. “This department will house 15 traffic officials with a chief officer, two controllers and a receptionist. The establishment will offer services such as traffic administration and vehicle impound,” it said. The news was welcomed by the town's residents.

One resident said: “So proud of you wonderful people and proud to see Howick come alive again.” Another resident said: “Once again congratulations for your team. I know you can't work alone. You appoint people who are qualified for the jobs and you encourage them. You are the real leadership compared to all the municipalities around the provinces. The best mayor ever at uMngeni Municipality. We see all your work you do in that area. You don't talk but you do act. We can count many things you did for the municipality of uMngeni. Good appreciation for you.” Other residents expressed admiration for the work that Pappas and the DA had been doing in that municipality and called for the party to take over other embattled municipalities,