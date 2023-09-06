uMngeni Municipality road projects worth R15 million to create employment for 45 local youths

Durban – The uMngeni Municipality’s multimillion rand road infrastructure projects has created employment for 45 local youths according to the municipality.
On Tuesday the deputy mayor of uMngeni Sandile Mnikathi handed over seven road infrastructure projects to companies who have been awarded the jobs.
He said that more than 15 million has been injected into these projects.
’’Over the past 21 months, the municipality has undergone a transformative journey to stabilise its internal finances and refocus its plan on critical infrastructure developments.
The various projects and their value includes:
- The value of the project to resurface Howick bridge and construction of speed humps in various wards is R1 059 000.
- Resurfacing of Valley View Road in Howick West worth R3 722 620.
- Resurfacing of Geekie Road in Merrivale worth R2 312 163.
- Resurfacing of Primula and Hilary Roads in Hilton worth R1 625 114.
- Re-gravelling in wards 1, 2 ,3, 4 and 7 worth R2 240 836.
- Re-gravelling wards 9, 10 ,11 ,12 and 13 worth R1 642 333.
‘’These projects are in line with our three-year plan of injecting funds to revitalise the region's infrastructure under the programme called Municipal Maintenance and Resilience (MIDMAR).
“We remain committed to bringing municipal infrastructure up to a good place to live, visit and invest,’’ he said.