uMngeni Municipality road projects worth R15 million to create employment for 45 local youths

Durban – The uMngeni Municipality’s multimillion rand road infrastructure projects has created employment for 45 local youths according to the municipality. On Tuesday the deputy mayor of uMngeni Sandile Mnikathi handed over seven road infrastructure projects to companies who have been awarded the jobs.

He said that more than 15 million has been injected into these projects. ’’Over the past 21 months, the municipality has undergone a transformative journey to stabilise its internal finances and refocus its plan on critical infrastructure developments. The various projects and their value includes: