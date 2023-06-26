uMngeni Municipality warns of cash for jobs scam, job seekers scammed out of thousands of rand

Durban - uMngeni Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has issued a notice warning the public of a jobs for cash scam in which fraudsters were posing as employees of the municipality.
The municipality said in a post on its Facebook page on Saturday that it had been made aware of the scam.
“The uMngeni Municipality has been made aware of job seekers who have been scammed of thousands of rands by a person or persons posing as employees of the municipality under the pretext of selling jobs to unsuspecting members of the public,” read the warning.
The municipality appealed to the public not to fall for such scams.
“Please be aware that the municipality does not ask for payments for any jobs that it advertises. If anyone asks you for payment to get you a job with uMngeni Municipality, that is a scam, and it is fraud and must be reported to the police,” said the municipality.
In April, The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News, reported on a scam in which fraudsters posing as eThekwini Municipality employees targeted job seekers who did not have the relevant documentation to apply for jobs.
The scam alert issued by eThekwini Municipality read: “Members of the public are alerted to a scam that claims individuals are being offered a job at eThekwini Municipality, but they need to pay if they do not have some of the required documents such as an ITC report or a police clearance. This is a scam, and the public is advised not to send any money.”