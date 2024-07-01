uMngeni-uThukela Water appoints new Chief Executive

The Board of uMngeni-uThukela Water said that they have appointed Mr Sandile Psychology Mkhize as the Chief Executive of the water utility with effect from Monday. The Chairperson of uMngeni-uThukela Water, Advocate Vusi Khuzwayo said that Mr Mkhize, a seasoned leader in both the public and private sectors, brings a wealth of experience to uMngeni-uThukela Water.

“With a solid track record in various industries, ranging from mining, environmental management and the water sector, Mr Mkhize’s appointment will doubtless propel uMngeni-uThukela to greater heights. Khuzwayo added that over the course of his illustrious career, he has worked extensively with multi-national organisations both within South Africa and on the African continent where he was instrumental to providing strategic leadership and growth. “Mr Mkhize holds a number of educational qualifications including: a BSc in Chemistry and Microbiology, Bachelor of Technology in Biotechnology, a Master’s degree in Environmental Biotechnology as well as a Master of Business Administration.”

Khuzwayo said that prior to joining uMngeni-uThukela Water, Mr Mkhize served in various capacities for close to 10 years, including as Chief Executive for Magalies Water in the North West Province. “We are confident that he will carry forward uMngeni-uThukela Water’s rich legacy of excellence and exemplary leadership acumen.” Khuzwayo added that with Mr Mkhize at the helm, uMngeni-uThukela is set to deliver on its stakeholders’ expectations and effectively live up to its mandate of providing sustainable water and sanitation services in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.