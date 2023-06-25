uMngeni workers to undergo performance assessment for the very first time

Durban - All the workers in uMngeni Local Municipality will soon be subjected to performance assessments for the very first time. Mayor Chris Pappas revealed that workers in the municipality have never before had a performance assessment. He said they had started with the senior directors this financial year, and would be cascading down until every worker in the municipality had been assessed.

The mayor was addressing the media recently on the progress being made to clean the rot in the municipality. He detailed all the allegations of wrongdoing that had taken place before the DA took over the municipality after the 2021 local government elections. Pappas detailed what his administration had been doing to boost the systems and control measures to curb future wrongdoing. The mayor said among the things his administration was looking to fix, was understanding the performance levels of their staff. Pappas expressed concern and said it was shocking that performance assessments , which are an important measuring tool, had not been conducted. He added that assessment were not a tool to punish workers, but rather to capacitate them.