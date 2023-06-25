uMvoti mayor Philani Mavundla confident that town's budget will be passed soon

Durban – UMvoti Municipality’s newly elected mayor Philani Mavundla says he is confident that the municipal budget will be passed this week without any hindrances as they have the necessary majority required for such an exercise. This after the leader of Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) emerged as the new uMvoti mayor, unseating IFP at the helm of the municipality last week.

The municipality had been characterised by instability because of squabbles among political parties within the municipality, raising concerns after the budget did not get passed a few weeks ago. Local government policy dictates that the municipal budget should get passed at least a month before the beginning of the new financial year, which is July 1. The stand-off between the ABC and IFP in the form of court challenges meant that sittings could not take place and this delayed the tabling and the passing of the budget, raising prospects of an intervention by the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department. Last week however, events took another turn when Mavundla was elected at uMvoti mayor following a special council sitting paving the way for the budget to be tabled.

Speaking to ‘The Mercury’ on Sunday, Mavundla said the tabling of the budget set for Tuesday is in important moment for the municipality. “The situation that we faced as the municipality without the tabling and passing of budget was equivalent to waiting to get paid but being told that there is no money in the coffers. Now we will show the residents how much money we have and how we intend to spend it,” the mayor explained. He added that he has no doubt about passing the budget on Tuesday, as they have the necessary backing at council.