Uncertainty over role of experts deployed to eThekwini

Durban - There has been a mixed response to the announcement that former municipal manager and now local government consultant Michael Sutcliffe and former director-general in the Presidency, Dr Cassius Lubisi, are to assist eThekwini Municipality to deal with several challenges. The City failed to spend R322 million it received in grant funding, city manager Musa Mbhele is being probed for allegedly failing to disclose an investigation against him during the interview for the job and there are general infrastructure challenges.

The provincial Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department confirmed on Tuesday that experts would be sent to assist the metro under Section 154 of the Constitution. The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) is expected to meet provincial party leaders this weekend to discuss issues including the state of the municipality. It is understood that provincial leaders wanted the municipality subjected to a Section 139 intervention, which includes placing it under administration, but this was rejected by the NWC. While Lubisi and Sutcliffe’s impeccable governance records have been acknowledged, questions have been raised on whether there is political willpower to turn around the City.

Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said Lubisi and Sutcliffe had vast experience and their appointments were meant to inspire confidence in the running of the municipality. “Unfortunately, we may not see the change simply because of this intervention as there is no political will to undo the damage caused in the City, as this may expose powerful people in the metro.” Analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said it was concerning that an external body had appointed experts to intervene in the City’s affairs. “It looks like an imposition and you cannot deal with governance issues outside of the municipality’s guidelines.”