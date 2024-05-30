Undecided voters could swing results in historic election, shows research

As millions of South Africans voted on Wednesday, there were many who stood in queues but were still deciding on who they would vote for. A recent study by the Pan-African research and survey group, Afrobarometer, found almost a third of registered voters indicated they were uncertain about who they would be voting for.

The study, commissioned by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, found that 47% of the respondents said they did not feel close enough to any political party, meaning their preference could change. The study found that the popular belief that voters make emotional choices devoid of logic may not have proven true for many voters on Wednesday. The study also suggests it is possible that undecided voters could determine the election outcome. Robert Biyela, 60, from Adams Mission, south of Durban, who works in the central business district, said he was undecided on who to vote for as he stood in a long queue outside the City Hall.

“I have been registered to vote here since 1994 but I have not decided who to vote for. I know that I’m going to be voting for change but haven’t decided who (that party is). The important thing is that we need help to ensure that we vote for somebody that will help us.” Siyanda Mbatha, 24, who is from Ulundi but works as a security guard in Durban, said that he was voting for the first time. “I haven’t decided who I am going to vote for. I know that we need to make a change, especially with leadership, to help our economy and help the youth to find employment.

We can’t keep going through life like this.” A woman who was in the queue and requested anonymity said she was concerned about the state of South Africa. “I haven’t decided who to vote for but we need a change in our country and economy.”

Political analyst Justice Malala on Wednesday said the election was historic as so many registered voters were undecided on who to vote for. “So many people are still saying, ‘I will see when I get into the voting booth and then I will make up my mind’.” Malala said the political landscape had changed, and described the entrance of many small parties as ‘beautiful and scary’.