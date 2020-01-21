Underground cable fault leaves businesses stranded









Businesses that rely on the internet for their operations should brace for more slow internet connectivity in the coming week. Picture: Pixabay Durban - Businesses that rely on the internet for their operations should brace for more slow internet connectivity in the coming week. This is according to tech expert Toby Shapshak who said more slow internet connections would be experienced as the repair of the damaged undersea cable was expected to take a while. This comes after one of two key underground cables that connect South Africa to the global web was hit by a breakdown last week, resulting in very slow internet access. Internet Fibre provider, Openserve, said it had been liaising with both the West Africa Cable System (WACS) and The South Atlantic 3/West Africa (SAT-3/Wasc) undersea cable owners to determine the loss of service on both submarine cable systems. The two cable systems are deployed in the Atlantic Ocean and connect South Africa and many other African countries to Europe. Openserve’s Pynee Chetty said the unusual and simultaneous dual cable break had resulted in customers experiencing reduced speed on international browsing. International voice calling and mobile roaming had also been impacted.

“We have made our resources available to both consortiums to assist wherever possible,” said Chetty.

Internet service provider Axxess said adverse weather in the Western Cape had delayed the departure of the ship to effect repairs to the international undersea cables.

“We currently do not have an estimated time for final repairs to be completed. Additional capacity has been purchased on other undersea cables.”

Shapshak said the breakdown of two of the cables and the delay in repairs would see users, including businesses, having to deal with slow internet, or worse, no internet connection.

Five cables were still operating, and some internet providers were connected to multiple cables, enabling them to have internet access.

“Businesses will be affected with the slow internet as there will be a delay in connectivity. To some businesses, the internet is like water to a person, they need it to survive and keep the business running. Internet access, slow connection to Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp are also going to be affected,” said Shapshak. The repairs were going to take time because it wasn’t overnight work.

“The cables are at the bottom of the sea so its a bit hard due to the latest weather conditions,” he said.

Pinetown Internet Café business owner, Sindisiwe Mzolo, said he was losing business due to slow internet connection. “I hope this issue will be resolved soon. I work with the internet and everything I do revolves around it. I have people coming to send emails, browse through the internet and do online applications. With internet connection problems, my business is unable to run smoothly,” said Mzolo.

Vodacom said their traffic had not been affected as they had a geographically diverse international network with sufficient access.

Candice Jones, senior manager of external communications at Cell C, said based on their network design with local peering and redundancy, they were able to mitigate the impact of the undersea cable break.

MTN Group said it was aware of mobile connectivity issues across many areas in West Africa, and were working with its suppliers to restore systems as quickly as possible.

“MTN has begun to restore traffic through other channels and will continue to find alternative connectivity routes until the situation is resolved.”

The Mercury