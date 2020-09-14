Undertakers demand inclusion in funeral sector

A national shutdown of funeral parlour services went ahead across the province this morning with several reports of intimidation without physical violence, resulting in the closure of businesses across towns and cities.

Protesters in solidarity with the Unification Task Team, a group that represents funeral directors, marched with an empty coffin to the Gale Street Mortuary in Durban where they toyi-toyied on the pavement.

One of the protestors was seen in a video posted on social media, climbing into the empty coffin outside the facility.

UTT KZN facilitator, Muzi Hlengwa, said there had been widespread support for the strike and its members had also gone “door to door” to businesses to ensure that they were closed this morning.

In another video posted on social media protestors were seen visiting Ndabe Funeral Services where they demanded that the premises close in solidarity with strikers.