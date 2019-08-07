A picture of a protest recently Picture supplied by Nicho Barnard-Mooi River Community Crime Watch

Durban - PROTESTING truck drivers, angry with the employment of foreigners in the industry, blocked the N11 from Ladysmith to Newcastle yesterday. The latest incident comes after two months of relative quiet in the freight industry, which had been beset by violent protests and the burning of trucks on the N3 by disgruntled, unemployed truck drivers.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident, adding that no damages or injuries were reported, as the police kept the situation under control.

It is alleged that early yesterday, the group stopped a truck and demanded work documents from the driver.

Road Freight Association spokesperson, Gavin Kelly, said it received a report about the incident.

He alleged that the protesters were drivers from the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF), who were regularly protesting.

KZN Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the department condemned the blockage of trucks and violence on the road.

He said the roads played a crucial role in the country’s economy, urging law-enforcement agencies to play their role in apprehending the perpetrators.

“Stopping the vehicles and checking people’s documents, without police authorisation, is illegal,” said Ncalane.

Senior officials from the national departments of Labour, Home Affairs and Transport, the Premier’s Office, and representatives of the truck owners and drivers, met in June to form a task team.

Ncalane called for the task team to speed up its work.

ATDF chairperson Sipho Zungu distanced the organisation from any protest action.

“We are trying our best to manage the situation. Our members are also very angry. I have been engaging and stopping the drivers from causing any problems,” said Zungu.

Zungu said a time would come when they would stop negotiating.

“That time is near and it’s not going to be nice. I am fighting for what is right for our local drivers, but I’m the one now who is in and out of court.”

National Truck Drivers Association secretary-general Siphosihle Muthwa said protests would continue as long as companies were not complying with the law.

The Harbour Carriers Association chairperson in KZN, Sue Moodley, said many companies were complying with the law in terms of employment.

The Mercury