Union accuses Prasa of withholding pension fund deductions to the tune of R23m

Durban - The United National Transport Union (Untu) has laid charges of theft and fraud against the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) for allegedly withholding R23million in pension fund contributions deducted from employees. Untu’s general secretary, Steve Harris, said at the weekend that the union laid charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the Transnet Pension Fund Act against Bongisizwe Mpondo in his capacity as the administrator of Prasa. The case was opened at the Sinoville police station in Pretoria. Harris said the union had received confirmation from the funds and from Prasa that the contributions had not been paid. He said Prasa had said it was experiencing cash flow problems. “This is no excuse to use the hard-earned money of its employees without them knowing. It’s a criminal offence,” he said.

Harris said the Pension Fund Act stated that as the employer, Prasa was obligated to transfer the contributions to the Transnet retirement fund and the Prasa sub fund within seven days after the end of a calendar month.

Harris said not only was Prasa withholding the money, but it was benefiting from the interest on the lump sum which must be allocated to the beneficiaries of the funds.

In response, Prasa dismissed Untu’s allegations and assured employees that their pension fund contributions would be paid to the fund.

“Untu’s statement is not only unfair and alarmist, but it is also grossly misleading and has the potential to cause unnecessary anxiety among Prasa employees, their families and loved ones,” said Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.

He denied that Prasa had admitted to committing any unlawful actions.

In compliance with the act, Mgitywa said Prasa was in constant communication with the fund administrators to resolve the matter.

He said interested stakeholders, particularly employees and recognised trade unions, would be updated about this.

Mgitywa said Prasa had not been able to meet a number of its financial commitments due to cash flow challenges over the past few months.

The Mercury