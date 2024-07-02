Union calls on Cabinet to work for the public

The Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) has called on the new Cabinet to carry out their mandate with integrity and diligence. In a statement on Monday, the union extended its best wishes to the newly appointed ministers and members of executive councils (MECs) at both the national and provincial levels.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a new Cabinet that was formed on the basis of the Government of National Unity (GNU). The size of the Cabinet has been a source of concern, as while the Cabinet was already considered big, it grew by two ministries and several deputy ministry positions. in a statement, the union said: “As these leaders assume their critical roles, Hospersa urges them to carry out their responsibilities with the utmost integrity and diligence to the welfare of employees. Hospersa believes that proper leadership is the foundation of effective governance and service delivery.”

The union said it is important that all newly appointed officials prioritise transparency, accountability and fairness in all their decisions and actions. “The public sector is the backbone of our country’s services. We need leaders who are dedicated to creating an environment that is free from corruption and conducive to professional growth and excellence. “Hospersa stands ready to join forces with the new ministers and MECs to achieve these goals and to ensure that the interests of public sector employees are always at the forefront of policy decisions.