THE Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has warned that a lack of resources is hindering traffic officers from being able to do their jobs. In a statement, the union's president, Thulani Ngwenya, said the SA traffic police were being shackled.

“Traffic police are beset by obstacles that prevent them from performing their roles efficiently. During extensive consultation with Popcru, members across the country in July this year raised numerous issues that they were concerned were being ignored. “As Popcru, we have vowed that we will advance their cause and advocate for positive change, beginning by shining a light on the issues that they are currently facing,” Ngwenya said. He listed a number of challenges faced by the traffic officers including the fact that there was no central authority taking charge of the officers across the country.

“Another complication that traffic departments share with the SAPS and Correctional Services is a lack of equipment and the tools needed to perform their work successfully. “For example, shortages mean that some traffic officers have not been provided with a firearm for as many as six years now. This poses a serious safety concern, as traffic officers lack the tools to deal with more dangerous perpetrators or defend themselves in life-threatening situations,” Ngwenya said.

POPCRU president Thulani Ngwenya Ngwenya said traffic officers were even being asked to work without a functioning vehicle. This was just one example of where resources were not being allocated and utilised wisely – there were many more. Government must reinstate subsidised vehicles for traffic officials, address shortages in vehicle availability, and ensure that all existing resources were utilised for maximum impact. Ngwenya said: “On behalf of Popcru, I want to make it clear to our members in the traffic services that their concerns have been heard, and that we will be taking up these causes and the many other issues raised with the government. “Our traffic officers have been tasked with safeguarding South African lives and as such deserve our full support in improving their conditions of service.”