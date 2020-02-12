SA Democratic Teachers Union general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said although there had been no discussion on the matter, he felt that should teachers’ pensions be used to bail out Eskom, it should be done under strict conditions.
Maluleke said government pensions were guaranteed to employees despite being used for investments.
“It is a guaranteed benefit, so it is always safe and secure unless the government collapses, which is where we are headed, unfortunately,” he said.
He said that should they be used to bail out the failing power utility, serious conditions needed to be put in place, such as looking at Eskom’s procurement processes, work ethic and management.