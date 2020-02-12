Union to Eskom: Hands off our money!









Public servant unions are hesitant to allow the government to tap into their members’ pension funds to bail out struggling Eskom. Picture: Steve PB/Pixabay Durban - Public servant unions are hesitant to allow the government to tap into their members’ pension funds to bail out struggling Eskom. SA Democratic Teachers Union general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said although there had been no discussion on the matter, he felt that should teachers’ pensions be used to bail out Eskom, it should be done under strict conditions. Maluleke said government pensions were guaranteed to employees despite being used for investments. “It is a guaranteed benefit, so it is always safe and secure unless the government collapses, which is where we are headed, unfortunately,” he said. He said that should they be used to bail out the failing power utility, serious conditions needed to be put in place, such as looking at Eskom’s procurement processes, work ethic and management.

Maluleke said that under no circumstances should the money be used to pay inflated salaries to Eskom employees and managers.

“If needed, this money must be invested where it is directly impactful on the people of South Africa. It can be used to build power stations and so forth. The money must not just be handed to them to do as they please, as they did with SAA,” he said.

Alan Thompson, the president of the National Teachers Union, vehemently objected to public servants’ pensions being used to bail out Eskom. He said all union members were seriously concerned about load shedding, and believed that measures needed to be devised to help the power utility.

“However, we cannot use public servants’ money. Eskom has a bad history of corruption, fruitless expenditure and a terrible history of failing to account for its losses.

“We cannot risk the money of the pensioners because there is no guarantee that they will get the money back,” Thompson said.

Cosatu said last week that one of the options to help Eskom should be the use of about R250billion in public sector pensions as an investment into the beleaguered entity, which is saddled with a debt of more than R450bn.

While not explicitly saying he supported the idea, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was reported to have told a business breakfast yesterday that Cosatu’s suggestion was a “great move”, as it demonstrated that organised labour wanted to be a part of the solution.

The Mercury