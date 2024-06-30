Unions applaud new hiring of teachers in KZN

Teacher unions have welcomed the announcement by the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal that the department is looking to hire more teachers. The national Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa ( Naptosa) said it welcomed the announcement by MEC Sipho Hlomuka to advertise all post Level 1 educator posts.

Hlomuka announced last week that the department was actively identifying all vacancies for the educator posts (post level one) with the intention of advertising them publicly. This move aims to ensure transparency in the employment process and dispel the ongoing allegations of corruption within the department. Naptosa said the province had experienced challenges in filling these posts. The “educator database” had not been functional and is the source of frustration. “Educators who have been registered on this database for years have been overlooked for permanent employment. There has been no transparent process in the filling of level 1 vacancies.

“The filling of these posts has been open to corruption and nepotism. These allegations have never been addressed by the department. Young, qualified educators have been filling SGB posts that pay very little, and they have no benefits like their state-employed counterparts. “This new approach announced by the MEC is a move in the right direction and it is what NAPTOSA has been calling for.” said the union in a statement. KwaZulu Natal Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka. Hlomuka said in a statement: “We are committed to transparency and accountability in our recruitment processes.