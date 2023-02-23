Unions call for action on school violence after violent incidents at schools in and around Durban

Durban - The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal has said government has to address crime in communities in order to curb the incidents affecting teachers and pupils in schools. This comes after the deputy principal of Sandakahle Primary School in uMlazi V section was injured in a shooting in an alleged botched hijacking yesterday.

In a separate incident, at Sarasvati Primary School in oThongathi, a teacher was allegedly assaulted by her colleagues and the principal of the school was attacked by a gunman on Friday. Sadtu KZN secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said criminal incidents at schools could not be separated from the crime that took place in the communities where they were based. Caluza said crime in schools was of major concern as it hindered teaching and learning.

“Since the schools have re-opened this year, there have been several cases where criminals threaten the lives of teachers and pupils. “This is concerning. Crime in our communities is very high, as was announced last week, and uMlazi is one of the hot spots. The government should try and curb crime in our communities first. No matter how much security is employed in schools, if crime is on the rise, teachers’ lives are at risk,” Caluza said. National Teachers’ Union (Natu) general secretary Doctor Ngema said they were concerned about the number of recent incidents in which teachers had become victims of violence.

“As Natu, we are saddened and dismayed at the incident that took place in uMlazi,” Ngema said. He said these incidents put pupils’ and teachers’ lives at risk. “This is an indication of the violence in our communities. It shows the that teachers are not safe because thugs can just make their way into schools. We’re calling on the government to address the issue of crime in our communities,” said Ngema.

National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), provincial CEO Thirona Moodley, said violence in schools was out of control. “We are worried about the safety of our teachers, and we say the government must prioritise the safety of the schools. We are appalled and disgusted by criminals who do as they like in our schools,” she said. KZN Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was conducting an internal inquiry about what happened at Sandakahle Primary School, adding that the police were also investigating the matter.

He said the deputy principal was in a stable condition in hospital. The department said in an earlier statement that according to reports from the scene, the hijackers had been targeting the vehicle of another teacher in front the deputy principal’s vehicle but had shot at her when she screamed. “While as a department we are relieved that our educators’ lives were spared, we condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms.