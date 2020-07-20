Unions raise concerns over no work, no pay threat if teachers fail to report for duty

Durban - The Department of Basic Education is heading for a bitter showdown with unions following “threats” to withhold teachers’ salaries if schools are shut down because of rising Covid-19 cases. There are concerns the department could implement a no-work, no-pay policy if teachers fail to report for duty. Teacher unions have accused the department of blackmail after it questioned whether teachers should continue to receive salaries if schools close. Last week, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) called for the immediate shutdown of schools, citing the alarming rate at which the virus was spreading in schools and communities. On Friday, the department engaged with unions and raised a number of issues affecting the potential closure of schools, including salaries.

In written questions, Education Minister Angie Motshekga asked: “If the teachers are not going to be at work due to Covid-19, while other public servants are working under the same conditions, must they still get paid?”

Sadtu fired back: “Madam, just as you are not in Parliament but working from home, teachers will be doing the same just like their leader, yourself. Must you still be paid, noting that you are not in Parliament?

“Teachers will work from home, just like you. Teachers will do lesson preparation, collate learning activities for pupils and distribute them to parents. In this case a day or two will be declared for the teachers to go to school alternatively, make copy packages and submit to the HoD.”

In an official statement, Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said teachers took work home and were as a result often denied quality family time.

“They do not get performance bonuses for working during the weekends, holidays and late at night to mark and prepare lessons.

Teachers continued to teach pupils during the lockdown using their own resources,” he said. He added that teachers played a key role in society and viewed the issue as “blackmail”.

“We must condemn this blackmail rhetoric to the teachers because it detracts us from dealing with strategies to contain the virus,” said Maluleke.

National Teachers Union President, Allen Thompson, said they did not view the question as a threat.

“The questions have been out there for some time. We believe the minister wanted a comprehensive view from the unions on how teaching would work if schools are closed because like all civil servants, teachers are expected at work.”

Thompson said they had impressed upon the minister that teachers already did a lot of work outside the school gates and in their personal time. He also addressed the issue of Grade R pupils who were expected to return to class on Monday in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are not talking about any more grades returning to school. The discussion right now is strictly on shutting down schools with the grades that have already returned.”

Naptosa executive director, Basil Manuel, said the threats to withhold the salaries of teachers and education support personnel were concerning as teachers had reported to duty since May 25, while other government departments had been operating at 30% and were still working from home.

“Teachers work throughout the year without asking for overtime payment; it is therefore unfathomable why the state and the employer, in the time that it needs teachers to be on point more than ever, would threaten not to grant them their rightful negotiated salaries,” he said. With regard to matric pupils, the unions suggested to the minister that camps should be organised.

“Teachers and pupils will be tested before admission to the camp. Once they are all tested, there will be safety at the camp.”

Speaking on the school nutritional programme, the unions said it should be reallocated to community centres or churches where pupils could be fed.

Teachers speaking on condition of anonymity said they were outraged.

“We are not on strike. This is not industrial action. The current situation is not of our making, it’s a disaster that the country is facing, all we are trying to do is save lives. The current situation is that schools are not working, that is why the unions are correct in demanding that they be closed and reopened in September when we have gone past the peak of this virus,” said the teachers.

“We want all the children to be back at school. At our school there are presently only about 10 children attending while about 40 are sitting at home because their parents refuse to send them back.”

The teachers said the year would not be lost if the department allowed them to draft a hybrid curriculum that would cover all that pupils should know for the next grade.

Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said throughout last week that the minister had been engaging with all stakeholders, and those engagements had been consolidated and would be taken to the Cabinet.

Asked whether the department could impose a no-work-nopay rule, he said that would be part of Cabinet discussions.

“I cannot answer that question as the engagements are still under way. To answer it would undermine the process.”

