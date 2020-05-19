Unions still in talks over readiness of schools

Durban - Teacher unions on Monday expressed concerns about the state of readiness of schools to receive pupils, saying not a single provincial education department was 100% ready to resume the academic year. The unions are expected to hold their last crunch meeting with the Department of Basic Education this morning to assess the state of readiness for schools before Minister Angie Motshekga makes the final pronouncement on the matter at 4pm on Tuesday. Schools are expected to reopen next month. At least three unions that spoke to The Mercury on Monday said they were not certain what the minister would announce, but hoped it would not be radically different from what had been proposed. The minister’s announcement has been postponed twice.

Last week there were indications that she would address the public, but that was moved to on Monday and then Tues day. This sparked fears that there might be disagreements with the teacher unions and other education stakeholders on the way forward.

Two unions have publicly claimed that some of their input was not considered by the department.

The president of the National Teachers Union, Allen Thompson, said there was no disagreement with the department, but there had been robust engagements.

“We do not want a situation where it looks like we are ‘selling’ workers’ lives,” he said.

Thompson said the unions had raised a number of concerns, including the issue of water.

“We have visited a number of provinces where there are problems as there are 4000 schools without water, and that is still a problem. We also have not received a report on what has been done to fix the schools that were vandalised.

“Another problem is the delivery of sanitisers and personal protection equipment (PPE), this is a non-negotiable and we found that so far there has not been a single delivery.”

However, Thompson said there was progress in some provinces.

“KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Western Cape made presentations this week on their state of readiness, and we are happy with their progress.”

However, he said they were concerned with the lack of national co-ordination in some aspects.

“For instance, on the issue of cleaning schools, KwaZulu-Natal is using its own approach. They have directed school principals to make the appointment of cleaners. That is not what we agreed on, we said the person should be a professional who knows what they are doing and would not infect themselves.”

Basil Manuel from the National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa) said they hoped Motshekga’s announcement would not be radically different from what had been discussed.

“We have conducted surveys with principals and all have told us what is in place and what is not in place. Not a single province is 100% ready.

“Others like KZN haven’t even left the starting blocks, they are talking about hiring people to clean schools for R200; who would clean a school for that amount?” he asked.

The general secretary of the Professional Educators Union, Ben Machipi, said they expected the minister to deliver positive news.

“We are hoping that she will not tell us things that we already know. One of the challenges was that provinces were struggling to procure PPE; we expect there will be positive news.”

Equal Education’s Rone McFarlane Said: “The department needs to convince parents, pupils, the school community and teachers that they have done everything possible to ensure that schools can resume safely. You don’t want to see schools reopening, but classes being empty because pupils are scared of going to school or parents are not confident of sending their kids there.”

