DURBAN - Teacher unions are warning the Department of Education to address the issue of overcrowding in schools, saying it is a “ticking time bomb” that is a threat to the safety of educators and pupils. They said the department’s failure to fill vacancies and to create new posts led to overcrowding.

National Teachers Union president Allen Thompson said they expected the new education minister to prioritise the issue.

“We’ll give the minister 14 days to find his or her feet and engage with unions. Should we not see any reasonable progress by June, we doubt the schools will reopen after the holidays.

“We’re planning to take more militant action which could include stayaways and that’s why we’re engaging parents, so they aren’t caught off-guard. We can no longer tolerate members working with large classes.” Thompson said the problem leading to overcrowding was failure to fill thousands of vacant posts.

He said by their count, the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal needed to fill 2500 office-based positions, 1400 school-based positions and create 5000 new positions.

“Overcrowding is a serious problem, a teacher can’t be expected to discipline a class of 70 learners, that’s no longer a class but a mass meeting. They can’t give individual attention to learners who are struggling or monitor those misbehaving or starting fights.

“That’s why you have incidents of learners stabbing each other at schools and attacking teachers,” he said.

Thompson said failure to fill vacant posts also affected the academic progress of pupils.

“You find learners who haven’t had a teacher for two months and are behind on the syllabus. Teachers are forced to work long hours to make up for lost time.”

Bheki Shandu, deputy secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers Union in KwaZulu-Natal, said: “The ratio’s supposed to be one teacher per 30 learners, but mostly no teacher has such a manageable class. In most cases it’s 1-45. This makes academic progress difficult, as teachers can’t give learners individual attention.”

He said the last time the provincial department created posts was under then Education MEC Ina Cronje.

KwaZulu-Natal Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said there were fewer than 2000 posts that needed to be filled. “We just advertised and filled about 400 posts and are planning to advertise more.”

He said the advertising and filling of posts was dependent on the availability of resources.

