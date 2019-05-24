Students walk past the Unisa's Parow campus in Cape Town. The integrity of Unisa’s exam process has been compromised after scores of question papers being written by thousands of students were leaked. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The integrity of Unisa’s exam process has been compromised after scores of question papers being written by thousands of students were leaked. Unisa, which has several campuses across the country including in Durban, confirmed the leak yesterday, saying the institution was investigating the source of the problem.

“Unisa is aware of exam question papers scheduled to be written during the May/June 2019 examination period have been compromised.

“The university was alerted to this by other Unisa students around May 13,” spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said.

“So far, eight papers out of a total of 2600 papers currently being written have been affected. The colleges affected are the College of Human Sciences, the College of Economics and Management Sciences, and the College of Accounting Sciences.”

Ramotshela said the matter affected all provinces and they were not sure how many students were affected in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said the matter had been reported to the Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit, which would investigate to determine where and how the papers were leaked.

“The university will also initiate a forensic audit of our processes in order to ensure that these are secure.”

The university refused to reveal the affected subjects, saying this could compromise the investigation.

“On the advice of the investigators, the university will not reveal the subjects as yet,” he said.

Ramotshela said the leak would not affect the writing of exams as these were continuing. He said lecturers would be able to pick up cases where students may have had access to leaked papers and would refer these to management for investigation.

He warned that students found guilty of contravening the student disciplinary code would have modules cancelled and marks would be withdrawn.

“Students are encouraged not to participate in such fraudulent activities as anyone identified as having participated may be referred to the student disciplinary unit for investigation and disciplinary measures,” he said.

Xola Nyirenda, deputy president of the Unisa student representative council nationally, said an urgent meeting was planned with management to discuss the issue in the coming weeks.

“I know of one accounting paper that has been affected and has already been written. There is a possibility that all students who wrote the affected paper could be expected to re-write that paper,” he said.

Nyirenda said the SRC was not sure how and where the leak originated.

“We heard about the issue via social media We know that there are many people that are involved in the management of exam papers.”

He said those who benefited from the leak would be identified as the scripts would come under scrutiny.

Department of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said they could not speak on the matter until it was brought to the department’s attention.

He said generally they would be concerned if there was such a leak.

THE MERCURY