Unread meters blamed for Durban's high utility bills

Durban - An internal report has found that incorrect readings, unread meters and water leaks were to blame for the exorbitant water and electricity bills that some ratepayers had received, and that it was not due to a fault in the city’s Revenue Management System (RMS). However, eThekwini Municipality councillors have disputed the findings of the report. According to a detailed report on RMS, presented to the city’s Finance, Safety and Emergency Services Committee in November 2019, the system, which bills some 2127454 customers and handles some 3.3million transactions a month, was not the problem behind the high bills, which had been “sensationalised” in the media. “There is no problem with the billing engine. High bills are due to incorrect meter readings and unread meters, as per the independent finding of an internal audit,” the report said. According to the report, an internal audit report issued in February 2018 “clearly found that the system was functional, but identified incorrect meter readings as the reason for the incorrect and high billing”.

The report also found that water leaks were sometimes the cause of high bills.

“The system is functional, it is just the data that is being entered that is incorrect (garbage in, garbage out). The end-to-end functionality of the system has been demonstrated on several occasions.”

The report noted that random checking of bias had been conducted by the auditor-general to check for accuracy.

However, DA councillor Nicole Graham said residents continued to receive incorrect, high bills.

“The system, as it exists, is not working properly. In one month, we found that one group of people had been charged commercial rates for electricity.

“People are meant to have their meters read every three months, but for some it’s only happening every nine months or once a year.

“There are very high water bills and people are told there are leaks, but independent plumbers can’t find any,” Graham said.

She said councillors received about 10 complaints each month.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said that “since its inception the system has never worked” and residents continued to receive high bills.

“I believe we can’t migrate (data from the old system) successfully with RMS because it is not working,” he said.

The Mercury