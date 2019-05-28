The uMgungundlovu District municipality’s headquarters was one of two buildings condemned by the Department of Labour. File image: IOL.

DURBAN - The uMgungundlovu District municipality’s headquarters was one of two buildings condemned by the Department of Labour because of its unsafe and unhygienic conditions last month. The district municipality comprises seven local municipalities including Impendle, Camperdown, Mooi River, Msunduzi, Richmond, Howick, and New Hanover/Wartburg.

The double-storey building on Langalibalele (Longmarket) Street in Pietermaritzburg, which houses the districts’ main offices including the premises where council meetings are held, was cited as unstable and unhealthy.

A building which houses the district municipality’s Fire and Water departments, situated along the same road has also been condemned, according to the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

It is believed the structures of both buildings are no longer intact and safe for occupation.

“I am of the opinion that the circumstances specified below threaten, or is likely to threaten, the health and/or safety of persons. In terms of section 30 of the aforementioned Act, I hereby prohibit you from continuing or commencing with the following, effective immediately,” read the notice from the Department of Labour signed by an inspector.

The notice, which The Mercury has seen, lists various life-threatening situations including poor electrical installations, poor escape routes, unstable lifts, roof and ceiling leaks, no lights in passages and no fire marshals.

According to firefighters, who did not want to be named, they have been asked to vacate the premises.

However, the district has made no arrangements for alternative premises.

“The building that we are in is so unstable that if you are on the first floor and a vehicle is moving on to the second floor parking, you can actually feel the building move. The building can collapse at any time,” said a firefighter.

It is believed inspectors are in the process of also condemning the district’s fire stations in Howick, Mooi River and Impendle.

Officials who work in the buildings said that although it was “common knowledge” that the buildings were in a bad state and condemned, senior managers in the district were “sweeping it under the carpet” while attempting to resolve the situation.

“We don’t know how they want to resolve the matter.

“The buildings are not maintained and are in bad shape,” said an official.

“It’s unsafe, unhygienic and not conducive for a working environment. There’s nothing they can do other than ignore the inspector’s orders to vacate or demolish the buildings.”

Another firefighter said the condition of the building had been deteriorating for years and had left firefighters feeling demoralised.

“Who wants to work in conditions like that? Everyone has lost interest,” he said.

An official, who asked not to be named, described the building as “disgusting”.

He said the showers were no longer working and firefighters were unable to use them, while a number of windows and lights were broken.

“It’s about time the buildings were condemned.

“This has been the condition for years and the worst part is that it’s often visited by councillors and politicians yet nothing’s done to maintain it,” said the official.

In response to questions from The Mercury, municipal spokesperson Brian Zuma said he would only be able to provide “accurate feedback” after he viewed the report that was produced by the Department of Labour after inspection.