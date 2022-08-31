UPDATE: Bullet-proof vest saves the life of a security guard who was shot when he intercepted hijackers on the Bluff

Durban – The 46-year-old armed response officer who was shot at the corner of Bluff Road and Edwin Swales Drive on the Bluff in Durban on Wednesday morning had intercepted a hijacking. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a man was allegedly in his vehicle at the corner of Bluff Road and Edwin Swales Drive when he was accosted by armed suspects.

“The suspects forced the victim out of his vehicle and jumped in,” she said. Gwala said while the suspects attempted to leave the scene, they spotted a security officer and fired in his direction. “They robbed the security guard of his firearm and fled the scene in an unknown direction,” she said.

Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said when Emer-G-Med paramedics together with ALS Medical Services arrived on the scene they found that a 46-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, with a shrapnel wound to the left arm, he added. “Luckily the man was wearing a bulletproof vest which prevented the bullet from penetrating his chest area, ultimately saving his life,” said van Reenen. “He was treated and stabilised for moderate injuries before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” he said.

Van Reenen said it was reported at the scene that the armed gang of suspects opened fire on the security guard’s vehicle with a high-calibre rifle and numerous pistols. “A bystander’s vehicle was also struck in the incident, damaging the tyre,” he said. He added that no other injuries were reported.

