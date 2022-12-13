UPDATE: Man entrapped in truck in M7 multi-vehicle accident dies

Durban - A man, believed to be in his thirties, who was entrapped in a truck during a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 Durban-bound near the N2 bridge was declared dead at the scene after emergency services worked for hours to free him from the wreckage. In an update on the horrific accident, ALS Paramedics Medical Services director Garrith Jamieson, said the man was severely entrapped in the truck and once paramedics were able to assess him they found that he had sustained fatal injuries.

Story continues below Advertisement

“There was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” he said. Jamieson said it is believed that a horse and trailer truck and three vehicles collided in the accident. He said the truck overturned and came to rest against the bridge. The accident left three others injured.

“Two sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that they required. “The truck driver sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required,”said Jamieson.

Story continues below Advertisement

One person, who was entrapped in a vehicle, died and three others were injured after a truck and three vehicles collided on the M7 Durban bound near the N2 bridge. Picture: ALS Paramedics Medical Services One person, who was entrapped in a vehicle, died and three others were injured after a truck and three vehicles collided on the M7 Durban bound near the N2 bridge. Picture: ALS Paramedics Medical Services THE MERCURY