UPDATE: Man killed in drive-by shooting with wife, nine-year-old daughter was person of interest in Hawks case, says police

Durban – A family, including a nine-year-old child, were killed in a drive-by shooting on Peter Road in the Springfield Park area of Durban on Tuesday afternoon. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a 42-year-old man, his 34-year-old wife and their nine-year-old daughter were fatally wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting.

“The motive of the killing is unknown as yet, although preliminary investigations suggest that the man, who was shot, was allegedly involved in drug and gang-related activities in Chatsworth and was a person of interest in some cases which are being investigated by the Hawks,” he said. Netshiunda said the suspects are unknown and a search for them is under way. According to Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen, at approximately 2:30pm Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare911 responded to the scene.

He said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they discovered a Volkswagen Amarok that had been sprayed with high calibre bullet holes. “Two occupants in the front of the vehicle, an adult male and female were declared dead on arrival of paramedics. He said the female child was seated in the back of the vehicle and she was found in a critical condition.