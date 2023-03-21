UPDATE: Two taxi owners gunned down in Berea

Durban - Police are investigating two counts of murder after two taxi owners were gunned down in Berea, Durban on Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Taxi Violence Unit in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the murder of two taxi owners, who were shot and fatally wounded at the corner of Cannongate Road and Carter Road in Berea on Tuesday afternoon.

“Reports indicate that the two were seated inside a taxi when two gunmen, armed with a rifle and a pistol, fired shots at them,” he said. Netshiunda said the motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed. However, he said, taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out.

“Suspects are reported to have fled the scene in a silver Polo sedan,” added Netshiunda. Emer-G-Med Paramedics, together with ALS paramedic services, attended the scene at about 12pm. “The first (patient) was declared dead on arrival of paramedics while the other (patient) was found in a critical condition,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen.