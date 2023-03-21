Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

UPDATE: Two taxi owners gunned down in Berea

Published 21m ago

Durban - Police are investigating two counts of murder after two taxi owners were gunned down in Berea, Durban on Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Taxi Violence Unit in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the murder of two taxi owners, who were shot and fatally wounded at the corner of Cannongate Road and Carter Road in Berea on Tuesday afternoon.

“Reports indicate that the two were seated inside a taxi when two gunmen, armed with a rifle and a pistol, fired shots at them,” he said.

Netshiunda said the motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed.

However, he said, taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out.

“Suspects are reported to have fled the scene in a silver Polo sedan,” added Netshiunda.

Emer-G-Med Paramedics, together with ALS paramedic services, attended the scene at about 12pm.

“The first (patient) was declared dead on arrival of paramedics while the other (patient) was found in a critical condition,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen.

Van Reenen said advanced life support resuscitation efforts were attempted, however, the man succumbed to his injuries.

He said the man was declared dead at the scene.

In an unrelated incident on Tuesday, The Mercury reported that a family of three, including a 42-year-old man, his 34-year-old wife and their nine-year-old daughter, were fatally wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting on Peter Road in the Springfield Park area of Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

Related Topics:

SAPSDurbanKwaZulu-NatalTaxisShootingMurderCrime and courts

Karen Singh