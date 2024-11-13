Update your prepaid meters before November deadline, urges Eskom

Eskom in KwaZulu Natal has called on prepaid customers to check and update their meters before the November 24, 2024 deadline, as required by the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA). Eskom spokesperson Joyce Zingoni said that after this deadline, meters will no longer accept electricity tokens unless they are updated to Key Revision Number (KRN) 2.

“Failure to recode by the deadline will prevent customers from loading electricity tokens, rendering their meters inoperable,” she said. According to Zingoni, Eskom has pre-coded its systems for meters and requires customers to complete the last step of the process for successful migration. “This Do-It-Yourself process requires customers to purchase credit tokens from authorised vendors, after which they will receive two sets of 20-digit codes to enter into their meters for the update,” she said.

Customers are encouraged to inspect their meters before contacting Alfred Chatbot or visiting their local Eskom office, she added. “To check the meter, customers need to enter 1844 6744 0738 4377 2416,” she said. Eskom stated that should this number not work, customers should punch in the unique numbers according to the make of their meter: