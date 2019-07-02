Durban - DURBAN’S Upper Highway residents are facing a new crisis after the emergence of an illegal dump site in the area that has been burning garden and household waste overnight. As a result, some residents have complained about breathing difficulties due to billowing smoke emanating from the site into their homes. Residents claim the new site has been set up near Inanda Dam, where rubbish can be dumped at a cost of R50.

The latest development comes after Upper Highway residents engaged in a drawn-out legal battle with waste management company EnviroServ about the existence of a landfill site that they claim is harmful to their health.

Waterfall resident Frances van Niekerk said she had to resort to using an oxygen tank at night.

Her son, Stephen, said they had been living in Waterfall for the past 12 years and had never previously had issues.

“In the last two weeks, we have noticed a burning smell in the air. We are told that there is a site near Inanda Dam, where people are burning rubbish. At one stage, we thought of putting my mom’s machine away as she no longer needed it, but recently she has been using it at night because of the smell,” he said.

Residents have complained of a constant burning smell coming from a new illegal dump site near Waterfall Picture: Supplied





Another resident, Sandy Dunnett, who has been a Waterfall resident for 26 years, described the smoke as unbearable.

“We cannot even open our windows or sit outside. Our house stinks. I often have to wash my clothes after taking them off the washing line. I live a little further away from where the illegal dump site is, but the smoke drifts through our area. My neighbours have been complaining about their dog wheezing,” she said.

Another resident said she often had to nebulise her daughter because of breathing difficulties.

DA councillor Gillian Noyce said illegal dumping was a major issue in the area.

“The area needs patrols to monitor illegal dumping. It is also quite dangerous and there are those who come to dump here from other areas, and they are armed. So residents cannot just approach them or take photos of their vehicles, they will be putting their lives in danger,” she said.

Noyce said residents with garden or household waste to dump needed to be aware of who they were paying to do so.

“You find that people pay for loads to be taken and dumped, but those doing the dumping could be doing it illegally. It would be advisable for a resident to rather employ the services of someone to dump rubbish and wait for them to return with a receipt, as proof that they had dumped at a municipal dump site, before making payment,” she said.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they would send a team to the area to investigate the allegation of the illegal dump site in Waterfall.

“Residents have no excuse to dump illegally. We have a number of landfill sites that can be used by residents for dumping. We also have several illegal dumping prevention strategies,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has warned residents to dispose of their rubbish in a legal way.

“We will endeavour to investigate to ascertain its source and act accordingly. Any waste, be it household or industrial, should be sorted and disposed of accordingly,” she said.

The Mercury