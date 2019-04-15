DURBAN - UGU, South Coast, residents can expect to pay more for their water if proposed tariff hikes are implemented. The Ugu District Municipality has proposed a 22% hike for water and to withdraw the 6000 litres a month of free water that it gives to residents.

Ugu is in the process of preparing its 2019/20 budget. The budget will include a rates policy and rates proposals.

The budget and the proposal have been tabled before the finance committee, exco and council and will undergo public hearings in May before returning to council for approval.

If the changes are approved, they will come to effect on July1.

The move is an attempt to improve water revenue. Early this year, the municipality said it was owed R500million for water by consumers.

Ugu has also faced serious water outages that often left residents without water for days.

Leonard Ngcobo, the DA’s caucus leader in Ugu, said they were opposed to the tariff hike.

“This is a big hike, going from 10% to 22%. It will have a massive impact on residents throughout the district. This will put a massive strain on already struggling residents, pensioners and the poor.

“This increase comes on the back of years of poor water service delivery faced by residents with prolonged water outages, lack of maintenance and poor relief water supply,” he said.

Ngcobo said the council administration faced issues of constant mismanagement, rogue employee behaviour and lack of consequence management, and problems with billing consumers. He said consumers were either not billed or they were not billed correctly.

“In addition to a lack of billing, Ugu cannot account for more than 35% of its water reticulation.

“Life has become too expensive for ordinary South Coasters, and these exorbitant tariff increases are simply unaffordable for our residents,” he said.

IFP councillor Simphiwe Mthethwa said they also objected to the increase.

“While we accept that there is a need for money, we cannot support the increase under the current situation. There are allegations of mismanaging the ‘small’ amount of money we get.

“We cannot go to the community to demand more money while we are failing to manage the little we have,” he said.

Ugu spokesperson France Zama said the tariffs were still a proposal and were being challenged by community members and other stakeholders.

“If the proposal is approved (to cut 6kl), we will only supply that water to pensioners and those on our indigent list; industries and those who are well off will have to pay.

“We have also spoken out about the loss of water, we are facing big losses because of people who are stealing and have illegally connected themselves to the system and are not paying,” he said.

THE MERCURY